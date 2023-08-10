Tilting Point and AN Games announce new Avatar: The Last Airbender game

Leading publisher Tilting Point and strategy developer AN Games have announced that they are developing a multiplayer strategy game based on Nickelodeon’s hit franchise Avatar: The Last Airbender, under licence from Paramount Consumer Products.

The game will see players exploring the Avatar world and working together to defeat a Barbarian Death Cult. An official title, as well as additional details, will be revealed in the coming months.

In the game players will take the role of a leader, building cities, managing resources, and building an army with which they can expand their territory and take part in tactical combat.

"My kids grew up watching Avatar: The Last Airbender and I was there for every episode," said Tilting Point CEO and founder Kevin Segalla. "We loved it so much that when they got older, the whole family got our first tattoos - each of us with one of the four element symbols that best represented our personalities! Nickelodeon and Paramount Consumer Products created an amazing show, and between Tilting Point and the mobile strategy experts at AN Games, we are super excited to be making a game that will be just as amazing."

The mobile nation attacks

The title will be the latest collaboration between Tilting Point, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Consumer Products, following SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off and SpongeBob Adventures: In a Jam!, which is currently available for pre-registration.

The announcement represents yet another sign that the franchise is in something of a renaissance. RPG Avatar: Generations was released globally earlier this year, while 2022 saw the release of tabletop RPG Avatar Legends. Additionally, a live-action adaptation of the series is in development on Netflix for a 2024 release date. It’s currently unknown whether the upcoming title will be available through Netflix Games, with which Tilting Point have published three titles, including SpongeBob: Get Cooking and Narcos: Cartel Wars.

We listed Tilting Point as one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2022. We’ll be unveiling our list for 2023 at our event at Gamescom on August 22.