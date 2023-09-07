Find your next great business partner at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan this November

The leading B2B event for the global games industry, Pocket Gamer Connects, is returning to Jordan this November 4 - 5, for what will be our biggest show in the region yet.

It's time to start making your plans to join us at our upcoming conference and enjoy a fantastic weekend full of insight, innovation and endless networking opportunities in a glorious location, on the shores of the Dead Sea just 30 minutes from the capital Amman.

Our Jordan conference is set to welcome over 1,500 games industry professionals and 100 expert speakers from across the games industry to discuss the most pressing topics facing the games industry and the MENA region today.

Learn everything from setting up a studio to sourcing investment, discover the latest disruptive technologies, master user acquisition and more. And of course, it’s THE place to talk Web3, blockchain, artificial intelligence and all the latest emerging tech that you’ll need to stay ahead of the competition and thrive in new and emerging markets.

And while the conference itself is more than enough reason to join us, our fringe activities which take place alongside the talks and seminars over the course of two days, are a prime opportunity to make connections with the wider industry.

Our team of experts will be offering you the chance to be matched with other attendees based on specific criteria. We match developers with investors, publishers with developers, tool makers with service providers and more. Plus there’s the opportunity to get instant appraisal and feedback, media coverage and more from renowned industry experts in our pitching competition.

Don't miss your chance to sign up and be part of these fringe activities early! The sooner you apply, the more likely you are to be selected.

But first, secure your ticket and become a registered attendee of PG Connects Jordan. Tickets are limited so don’t delay!

Here’s what’s going on around the show:

INVESTOR CONNECTOR

Saturday, November 4

10am - 1pm

Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with established, credible investors and VCs looking to spend the money with the right partners.

Your deadline to apply: Friday, October 27

Find out more here

THE BIG INDIE PITCH

Saturday, November 4

12pm - 3pm



Our regular event celebrating new indie games is back! The ever-popular pitching competition returns, with a chance for your game to win media coverage, instant feedback and a prize or two.

Your deadline to apply: Friday, October 27

Find out more here

PUBLISHER SPEEDMATCH

Sunday, November 5

2pm-3pm



Our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions pair developers, speed-dating style, with leading publishers. Perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects.

Your deadline to apply: Friday, October 27

Find out more here

THE BIG INDIE ZONE

Saturday + Sunday

All day



The Big Indie Zone is an exclusive expo area within the conference dedicated to indie developers and their games. Enter our indie competition and you could win an expo table!

Find out more here

Book your ticket now!

Our Super Early Bird pricing offer for this unmissable show is available now… but not for long. Click here to take advantage of this opportunity and secure your ticket to our biggest show in the MENA region yet at the best possible price. Prices are rising soon, so don't want to miss out on the best deal possible!