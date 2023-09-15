Experience the cutting edge content on offer at PG Connects Jordan

The leading B2B event for the global games industry, Pocket Gamer Connects, is returning to Jordan this November 4 - 5, for what will be our biggest show in the region yet.

Taking place at The King Hussein bin Talal Convention Centre - the largest convention centre in Jordan, we'll be conveniently located right next to the glorious Dead Sea and just 30 minutes from the capital, Amman.

Why not take advantage of the glorious surroundings and enjoy one of the most stunning coasts on the planet and get business done at the same time? Enjoy a fantastic weekend full of insight, innovation and endless networking opportunities with over 1,500 games industry professionals and 150 expert speakers from across the games industry to discuss the most pressing topics facing the global games industry and the MENA region today.

Learn everything from how best to set up a studio to sourcing investment, discovering the latest disruptive technologies, mastering user acquisition and more. And of course, it’s THE place to talk Web3, blockchain, artificial intelligence and all the latest emerging tech that you’ll need to stay ahead of the competition and thrive in new and emerging markets.

Keep reading to find out exactly what you can expect to hear from our stellar speaker lineup then book your ticket today while our Early Bird offer is still available to save up to £305 on your ticket.

Marvellous MENA

Insight into how the Middle East and North Africa region's game industry is performing.

Game Dev Stories

Hear from games developers, find out what they working on, how they have innovated and what lessons they have learned along the way.

The Developer Toolkit

Everything a growing developer needs: essential, practical advice about all aspects of making games.

Esports Academy

Unbeatable insight into the opportunities in competitive gaming and the future of the esports gaming market.

AI Advances

From art to scriptwriting and programming. Machine learning and artificial intelligence will change the way we all create and communicate

Building on Blockchain

An introduction to what blockchain means for any developer with insights into the technology and how crypto works with games.

Virtual Visions

Enter the exciting world of virtual reality and augmented reality, featuring cutting-edge insights that redefine the possibilities of this rapidly evolving VR/AR/XR scene.

Web3 Wonders

What's next for the metaverse and blockchain gaming scene? Dive deeper into the techniques and strategies that are shaping this growing market.

Beyond Games

Where games intersect with the worlds of films, TV, comics, music, books, pop culture and more...

Industry Visions + Values

How to build a better games industry and aspire to a more a more positive future for everyone.

Global Trends

From East to West: Facts, figures and info on the latest industry trends from all around the world.

The Growth Track

Essential insight into user acquisition, retention techniques, and how to grow your game.

Ad Insights

In-game ads remain central to many studios' monetisation strategy - join us to discover the latest trends and advice.

Show Me the Money

Get practical insight on securing the funding that will jump the gap and make the difference.

