Who are the 26 app stores complying with China’s latest regulations?

The Cyberspace Administration of China has named the 26 app stores that have filed the requisite paperwork to comply with the country’s latest regulations.

Under the new rules, game makers and app stores alike are required to provide business information to the Chinese government, while foreign app developers are required to work with a local company in order to release their games in the market. We’ve already noted that Apple has so far failed to comply, but which companies have managed to reach compliance so far?

The complete list of app stores that have so far filed the necessary paperwork is as follows:

360 Mobile Assistant

Alipay Mini Program Technology Platform

App Treasure

Baidu Mini Program

Baidu Mobile Assistant

Coolpad App Store

Huawei AppGallery

Huawei Quick Application Center

iFLYTEK AI Learning Machine Application Center

Kuaishou Mini Program Open Platform

Lenovo App Store

Migu Games

Mobile App Mall

Mobile Financial Trusted Public Services

Nubia Application Center

OPPO Software Store

QQ Mini Program

Samsung App Store

Tencent Mobile Manager

Tutoring Machine App Store

Vivo App Store

Vivo Fast App

WeChat Mini Program

Xiaomi App Store

Xiaomi Quick App Centre

ZTF Application Center

The rise of alternative app stores

In keeping with the guidelines which state that developers must work with a Chinese publisher in order to release their titles in the country, each of the app stores on the list is either based in China, or the business is being handled by a domestic company - for example, the Samsung App Store is being handled by Beijing Pengtai Boxing Technology, despite the company’s basis in South Korea.

What’s the reason for the move? One important factor is cybersecurity. Just as countries such as the USA, UK, and India have taken moves to limit the reach of Chinese companies, China seems to be doing the same to protect its own interests. To that end, the country has long banned Google Play, and recently imposed a new ban on the use of foreign-branded phones for work purposes among government officials. With the approved app stores all having a base in China, the company can therefore limit the ability of foreign markets to gather data on Chinese consumers.

Alternative app stores have been on the rise worldwide, but it’s in China that they’ve historically seen the most success. Despite the ban on Google Play, Android phones remain on the market, and so any users of these devices are required to download an alternative - and with Apple seemingly falling out of favour with Beijing, it’s possible that this popularity is set to rise further.

