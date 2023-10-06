10 reasons you won’t want to miss PG Connects Jordan this November

Get ready for the gaming event of the year! Pocket Gamer Connects, the premier B2B conference for the global games industry, is making its grand return to Jordan on November 4 - 5 for what promises to be our most spectacular show in the region yet.

Secure your spot at The King Hussein bin Talal Convention Centre, the largest of its kind in Jordan and conveniently nestled next to the enchanting Dead Sea. Not only will you be treated to breathtaking coastal views, but you'll also have the opportunity to engage in a weekend filled with invaluable insights, groundbreaking innovations, and endless networking possibilities.

Join international games industry professionals and expert speakers as they tackle the most pressing topics in the global games industry and the MENA region. Alongside our regular matchmaking, fringe events, competitions, and expo space, PG Connects Jordan will provide a deep dive into the MENA market.

Plus, beat the winter blues with an exciting trip to Petra, and pamper yourself with the luxurious spa services available at the Hilton Dead Sea Resort and Spa, turning your business trip into a rejuvenating workation!

Here are ten reasons to join us in Jordan:

1. PGC Connects is the industry's number one networking experience

Connect with the global games industry and expand your network at the leading b2b games industry conference

2. Meet with the best in the business

PG Connects conferences connect you with the biggest names in the industry. Some of the fantastic companies who have attended in the past include....

AWS game tech

Big Fish

Crunchyroll

Disney

Dolby

Electronic Arts

Epic Games

Funko Games

Google

King

Lego Ventures

Meta

Netflix

Nine66

The Pokémon Company

Riot Games

Rovio

Sega

Square Enix

XBox Game Studios

3. Discover the growing MENA Market

The MENA games market is expected to reach $7.2 billion is value by end of 2023. It's the fastest growing games market in the world for a reason.

4. Get over 30 hours of cutting-edge content

Learn from the best in our live sessions, round-tables and talks

Ad Insights

AI Advances

Beyond Games

Building on Blockchain

Developer Toolkit

Esports Academy

Game Dev Stories

Global Trends

Industry Visions & Values

Marvellous MENA

Show Me The Money

The Growth Track

Virtual Visions

Web3 Wonders

5. It's a match made in business heaven

Our Publisher Speedmatch matchmaking event opportunity opens doors for meetings with leading developers and publishers. Get your games and proposals in front of the people that matter.

6. Million dollar deals are struck at PGC Connects

Join the ranks of past attendees who've negotiated investments and deals worth millions by taking part in our Investor Connector.

7. Dream opportunities for indies

Get real-time feedback on your indie game and the opportunity to win media coverage at our Very Big Indie Pitch event

8. The industry LOVES the PG Connect experience!

In our last post-event poll 97% of attendees would recommend Pocket Gamer Connects events to their network and we were voted the 'Best Value Conference' by attendees.

9. Show your work to industry leaders

Showcase your work or discover the next breakout hit in our Big Indie Zone.

10. Schedule your meetings in advance and relax at the show

Now you can map our your meets and make getting work done a breeze. Request and schedule your meetings weeks before the event with our MeetToMatch platform exclusive for ticket holders.

PLUS!

Discover the beauty of Jordan

Experience one of the seven wonders of the world and join us on our exclusively curated trip to Petra.

Head over to our website now to find out more and book your ticket here.