Make your VERY Big Indie Pitch to our MENA panel of experts at PGC Jordan 2023

With the upcoming return of Pocket Gamer Connects to the vibrant MENA region it’s not just the biggest movers and shakers in the region that will be doing business but indie studios looking for their big break will be getting a piece of the action too.

Are you an indie developer? Working on a new mobile, console or PC? Want to pitch your game to a panel of experts get feedback and win the attention of gaming's biggest potential partners? If you nodded three times then the Big Indie Pitch at PGC Jordan 2023 is for you!

But this time around it’s not just the Big Indie Pitch, it’s the VERY Big Indie Pitch!

The Very Big Indie Pitch (PC, Mobile + Console Edition)

So how does it work? Our format is very simple: Each entrant gets five minutes to pitch their game, including Q&A. Think of it like speed-dating, with only a few minutes to get across the key selling points of your game, so every second counts! This year, the “Very Big” nature of it comes from the multiplatform focus, we’re not just looking at mobile, but PC and console titles too!

So what do you get if you win? Well, the three handpicked contestants singled out by our panel of judges will receive exclusive interviews with the team here at PocketGamer.biz and guaranteed coverage to help promote your game. We’ve spoken to previous winner Noah Rosenfeld, developer of the hit indie game Addagrams, and he described some of the benefits of participating in the Big Indie Pitch…

“It’s all about creating opportunities. You never know where the right connection or conversation might take you. There’s plenty of opportunities to network with people digitally, but given the transitory nature of digital profiles I think the lasting impression of a face-to-face interaction has real value,” Noah said.

What’re the criteria? Well, your team needs to be twelve people or smaller, and you need to have a game ready to pitch for the mobile (both iOS & Android), Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Mac or Linux platforms. You can pitch it, even if you’ve participated in a previous Big Indie Pitch, and although we prefer to see unreleased titles, we’re happy to see newly released games too!

How do you sign up? Simply hit the button below, register with our form and get prepped for the Big Indie Pitch on Saturday, November 4 at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan 2023!

REGISTER NOW

The deadline for applications is Monday, 30 October 2023, find our full page here on the PGC Jordan Site for more information!

Jordan, for your big workation, networking, pitching, investing and connection opportunity!

And if you’re not looking to pitch your game but still interested in attending, the Pocket Gamer Connects 2023 event has even more to offer! From our Big Indie Zone letting you get hands on with the best and brightest of the indie community, to our speaker tracks and more!

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW

Don’t miss out on PGC Jordan 2023, register now and take advantage of our early bird special! With amazing workation advantages, investment and networking opportunities and more, if you or your company are interested in this vibrant and growing region this is one event you won’t want to miss!