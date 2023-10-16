Connect with Nine66, Amazon, FitNot Games, Ubisoft and more at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan!

We’re a mere two weeks away Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan, an event that's promising to be packed with networking opportunities and career-changing connections.
Games professionals from all over the globe will gather at the stunning The King Hussein bin Talal Convention Centre, Jordan's largest and most captivating venue, nestled right next to the mesmerising Dead Sea, for our annual return to the region this November 4 and 5.
Alongside our regular matchmaking, fringe events, competitions, and expo space, PG Connects Jordan will provide a deep dive into the MENA market. PLUS beat the winter blues with an exciting trip to Petra, and pamper yourself with the luxurious spa services available at the Hilton Dead Sea Resort and Spa, turning your business trip into a rejuvenating workation!
There is no place like a PG Connects conference to hear from and connect with the biggest brands in the world, and today we're sharing with you the amazing names joining us at our Jordan conference.
You’ll be able to network the day away with companies such as Nine66, Amazon, FitNot Games, Ubisoft and more all under one roof, and you can start building those connections way before conference time if you’re a registered attendee.
We provide each attendee access to the MeetToMatch platform. MeetToMatch allows you to plan your conference days, search for your desired connections, and set up meetings which are crucial for your business. Make sure your ticket to PG Connects Jordan is booked so you can jump into MeetToMatch as soon as it goes live!
Keep on reading for a peek at the confirmed-so-far companies that we have joining us in Jordan - it's a who's who of amazing brands.
And we'll be updating the list closer to the event as more companies join us daily, so remember to check back here soon…
1-10
4matex information technology
8Bit
A
Al Masaeb ltd.
AlHussein Technical University
Almanhal
Almoasafer
Almoqaballine
Alsherkeh
Alstudio55
Amazon
Andrei Visuals
AppAgent
Applied Science University
Arab Bank
Arab Fund for Arts and Culture
Arab Potash Company
Aramex
ASEZA
Aspire
Asu
Avertra
B
Babil Games
Balqa Applied University
Banned Games
Baraa Bin Malik School
Bau
BeeLabs
Beyond Universe X-Reality
BeyondStudio
BioMed Squad
Black Ires
Bold Statement
Bold Statement games
C
Chase a Cloud
Chickmania Entertainment
CM Games
Contour
Coral Garden
Correlation One
Crazy Labs
Crosshatch Games
Crosstree Creative
Crystel
D
Danar Dev
Darkstar
DataPickaxe
Dattoli Voice Overs LLC
Dimensions
DOT
E
Ejada
Emumba
Eshi Games
F
FFC
First Finance
FitNot Games
G
Game Hermits
Game Zanga
GamerG
Gamester
German Jordanian University
Ghost Ivy Development Studios
Global Game Jam
Green Meadow Studios
GSMA
H
Hajem Sports
Hammoudieh Food Industries
Hashemite University
Herodot Studio
HiberX
HTU (University)
Hungry Billy
Hyper Agency
Hyper-casual
I
IB Media Group
Inferno gaming centre
InMobi
International Independent School- Khalda
Ishi games
ISTD
J
Jam3et Games
Jondob Games
Jordan Gaming Lab
Jordan University
Jordanian Engineers Association
JPMC
JSDP
K
KAFD
Kenda Ai
King Adullah || School for Excellence
KPSIN
Kyami 16
L
Larthie Studios
Legalcompass
Lychee games
M
Mad Hook
Majid Al Futtaim
Man of Spirit
Manara Arts & Culture
Martin Jurasek
Maysalward
MBC GROUP
MDN
MediaBodies Limited
MERAKI Academy JO
Mindstorm Studios
Ministry of Jordan
MITS
Moonlit Games
Moonwalk Audio
N
Naitel
Nifty Craft
Niko Partners
Nine66
Nsaim
O
Oak Tree Tech Solutions
Orange
OrnavGames
oVo gaming centre
P
PayOne
PSUT
Q
Qabalan bakery
R
Riot Games
RMG
Roxolz
Roya Media Group
S
Sakura Games
Salalem
Sandsoft
Shaghaf Co. for Arts & Culture
Shai for AI
Shorooq Partners
Skillprint
Smart Use Solutions
Solrtinc
SP Apps
Starting Point
Steamhub
T
Tamatem
Taylor Wessing
Tech group
Techbots
Techno Jo
TGUI
The Sting
The University of Jordan
Tractive
True Gaming
U
Ubisoft
Unifonic
University of Horde
V
Values Value
W
Warleague
WeAstrals
WFP
White Owl
Wiley, Atypon
X
XO Visions
Y
Yashb Solutions
YSR studio
Z
Zain
Zarqa university
