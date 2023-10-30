Nazara sets its sights on India with new publishing unit

Nazara Technologies has raised Rs 510 crore (₹5.1 billion, or $61.239 million) in financing from SBI Mutual Fund and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath. The company has used this to fund a new game publishing division, Nazara Publishing.

Through Nazara Publishing, the company is aiming to launch as many as 20 games across a variety of platforms including web3, VR, PC and, of course, mobile.

"India is a land of experiences which have passed through generations in the form of stories, poems, narratives, performing arts, and in recent times through technologies of motion pictures and gaming,” writes Nazara Publishing. “Nazara is privileged to be part of building the gaming ecosystem in India. We are excited about experiences that are manifested through games & inspired by the vision of India as a Gaming Nation.”

Through the new division, Nazara plans to publish games made by Indian developers, as well as partner with developers worldwide to localise their titles and bring them to the Indian market.

In a statement, Nazara Technologies CEO Nitish Mittersain said “We are dedicated to nurturing both Indian and global game developers, providing resources, expertise, and a robust network to bring top-tier gaming experiences to India's vast audience.”

Success in India

India has long been one of the world’s most exciting mobile markets. As the world’s second-largest mobile-first market, the country is emerging as a serious competitor for the top dog in the mobile space.

India’s strength has even seen companies focus on it over China. In one particularly notable example, Niantic is aiming for a tenfold increase in monthly active users for its flagship title Pokémon Go over the next three to five years, in part due to the game’s unavailability in China. India represents a vast marketplace, and success in the country can help a company massively increase its earnings - something Nazara is eager to capitalise on.

In may, Mittersain stated that India is still playing catch-up with game monetisation.