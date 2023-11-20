Nominations now open for Top 50 Blockchain Game Companies 2024 awards

Which blockchain game companies have kept building through 2023’s bear market? And who’s coming out even better equipped than before?

After a difficult year for the blockchain gaming sector, the tide may just be turning. With the recent gear shift, the number of game launches, investments and announcements of new web3 games and projects have increased substantially.

Some of the earliest pioneers in the industry are finally ready to roll out their builds via major gaming platforms. Others are launching their long anticipated UGC features. All the while a rising number of developers are targeting the mobile market, partly due to changes in app store T&Cs announced by Apple and Google this year.

Last but not least, this year has also seen a handful of traditional gaming heavyweights announcing plans to venture into blockchain.

Nominate the best companies

With this in mind, our sister-site BlockchainGamer.biz has opened nominations for its Top 50 Blockchain Game Companies 2024 list.

Users can submit their responses until December 20th via the form below, through which you can nominate a company and give a brief explanation for your choice.

Users can add more than one nomination by submitting multiple forms.

Top 50 at PG Connects London 2024

The top 50 list will be published as part of Pocket Gamer Connects London, which takes place on January 22nd to 23rd, 2024. You can be part of the event as the BlockchainGamer.biz team unveils the official results live. What better way to start off the new year and supporting the industry than by joining our most popular global games conference as it kicks off its 10th anniversary.

And that’s not all. In addition to the top 50, other web3 games content include speakers such as Fumb Games CEO Paul West and a panel lined up with expert developers diving into the topic of building infinite, fully onchain games.

Don’t miss out, secure your ticket and register for the event today!