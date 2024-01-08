Nominations open for PocketGamer.biz's Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2024

PocketGamer.biz's Top 50 Mobile Game Makers is back once again for 2024, and what's more, this year we'll be not only be celebrating very best in mobile, we'll be celebrating its 15th anniversary!

Every year we compile a list of the companies in the mobile games business we think are at the top of their game. And while we're always on top of the latest and greatest news, trends and developers and publishers shaking up the sector, we'd still like your help.

If you think your company should be on the list, or you believe someone else should be considered for inclusion in the top 50 be sure to let us know all about why you/they deserve to be among the best via our lobbying form below.

Don't delay. Nominate today.

Nominations close on Wednesday, January 31st, 2024 at 17:00 GMT.

This year Top 50 Mobile Game Makers will be revealed in March at a special event in San Francisco - the same week as Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco (March 18th to 19th) and GDC. Watch this space for details. We hope you'll be in town to celebrate with us!

Eligibility and criteria

The Top 50 Game Makers list covers developers and publishers of all sizes. Tool providers, engine makers, ad networks, and other service providers and middleware vendors are not eligible for entry.

Final placement in the Top 50 list is an editorial decision, and the criteria expand from quality and quantity of new games released and financial performance over the last 12 months to notable innovation or impact on the industry, cultural importance, and future potential.

Submit your nomination now via the link or button above. Nominations close on January 31st, 2024 at 17:00 GMT.

Not sure what it's all about? Check out the list of Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2023 right here.

