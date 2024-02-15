Former Xsolla executives team up for mobile fintech company Aghanim

Gaming fintech company Aghanim has soft-launched as an integrated commerce, liveops automation, community engagement, and payments platform for mobile games.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Aghanim's direct-to-consumer platform is designed to help mobile game developers establish web-based game hubs and provide personalised offers, ”while engaging player communities with a variety of metagame experiences."

Aghanim was by industry veterans Konstantin Golubitsky, former CEO and CTO of Xsolla, Constantin Andry, former CEO of Xsolla Labs, and Albert Tugushev, former CTO of Xsolla Labs in hopes of revolutionising mobile gaming distribution and monetisation.

“In context of shrinking net revenues due to constantly worsening user acquisition environment, and in light of the latest changes in the regulatory space and Apple's response to these changes, it becomes clear that not having a direct-to-consumer strategy could be an existential threat for mobile game publishers who have historically been too reliant on distribution channels," said Aghanim co-founder Andry.

Core product suite

The company's Core Product Suite includes a Game Hub Builder to create customized web-based homes for mobile games with AI-powered tools, a LiveOps Builder to engage players with targeted campaigns using various messaging channels, a Player Segmentation that categorises players based on behaviour to tailor strategies and improve game experiences.

There's also an SKU Management to streamline inventory and revenue tracking for game studios as well as a Billing Engine that'll provide checkout experiences with different payment options.

Aghanim secured strategic funding from a syndicate comprising four US-based VC firms: Bessemer Venture Partners, Point72 Ventures, QED Investors, and A16Z GAMES SPEEDRUN. The company also plans to establish an advisory board consisting of key partners to improve the platform and align priorities.