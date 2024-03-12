Adjust’s Play Install Referrer API unlocks new cross-platform potential

Adjust has revealed an integration with Google Play Games for PC, providing app developers and marketers with a new measurement tool when porting Android games to the web.

This new "first-of-its-kind integration", the Play Install Referrer API, allows distribution and measurement across a range of platforms and even attributes installs to direct PC campaigns, informing devs as to which channels prove most successful for their specific games and needs.

The tech also gives devs the power to reach players on their preferred platforms.

Empowering cross-platform

The Play Install Referrer API comes as cross-platform gaming is on the rise, with an increasing number of titles taking a multiplatform approach in recent years. In particular, modern hardware capabilities have enabled console games to release on mobile - the iPhone 15 being the current flagship in this regard - and broadened a game’s potential audience beyond one device.

"The ascension of cross-device gaming - both the demand for it among players and its electrifying potential as a user acquisition channel - provides a massive opportunity for mobile gaming app developers," said Adjust director of connected TV and new channels Gijsbert Pols.

"By taking advantage of Adjust’s Android SDK integration with Google’s Play Install Referrer API, developers can adjust their marketing tactics to broaden their apps’ reach."

Take-Two Interactive was among the developers to test the latest integration before its public reveal, being the owner of Rockstar Games, 2K and mobile specialist Zynga. Robert Zhao from Take-Two’s marketing and analytics department commented on Play Install Referrer API, sharing:

"In a time when consumers engage with ads and cross-play our games on PC and mobile, we were looking for an attribution provider that goes across the board. Adjust’s multi-platform measurement, superior reporting and innovative measurement tools for Google Play Games on PC allow us to streamline our campaign management and precisely monitor LTV for our games, irrespective of the platform.”

Google Play Games for PC came to Europe and Japan one year ago as the service saw an expansion, no longer requiring developers to optimise before submitting.