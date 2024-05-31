Mobile Movers: All the latest appointments and job moves from around the industry

Who's going where and why… The mobile industry is huge and there's a lot to keep track of. Whether that’s new board members, executives or key team members moving on, jumping ship or just getting ahead. Knowing who’s going where and doing what is key to understanding the industry and where to look next.

That’s where this our round-up of hires comes in. Who's doing what for who and where… Here's our latest rundown of the latest moves. Starting off with…

Devin Radford joins Homa as new VP of business development

With 18 years experience in business development, Devin Radford joins Homa after leading video game licensing at OneTeam Partners and holding executive roles at Disney and FoxNext.

In his new role, Radford will enhance Homa’s game developer ecosystem and lead strategic partnerships with studios including driving Homa's move into games publishing, sealing new deals with external parties alongside Homa's product strategy and corporate development teams to create new games.

“I’m truly excited to join Homa at this pivotal moment in its growth trajectory and to collaborate with such a seasoned team. I look forward to connecting with the best studios that can contribute to Homa’s mission of providing audiences with amazing gaming experiences,” said Radford.

Fingersoft appoints Mikko Kirmanen as chief of growth

After seven years with Fingersoft, Miiko Kirmanen has been promoted once again, this time to chief of growth. The new role means Kirmanen will now lead the marketing division to grow Fingersoft "via excellent games".

This level up has advanced Kirmanen from the head of user acquisition role, in which he tested ad creatives, UA KPIs, channels, and more, He clearly proved himself worthy of further responsibility and Fingersoft’s focus on keeping "small and personal" with a "relaxed, casual and informal work atmosphere" is reflected in this in-house promotion, having kept Kirmanen in the company since his days a publishing director in 2017.

"I feel honoured and grateful to be chosen as the new director of growth at Fingersoft ! I'll do my best to lead the teams in the growth division - busy times ahead," he posted on LinkedIn.

Michael Pattison is the new vice president of Lightspeed Studios

Michael Pattison joins Lightspeed Studios with over two decades of experience in the industry, Pattison has worked in senior positions at THQ and Capcom before becoming leading third-party publishing, developer relations, and global marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment in 2013.

Prior to this Pattison was chief executive officer at Team 17 following eight years at PlayStation.

With over 28 years experience in the creative technology industry, Michael's experience spans multiple areas of the business including senior executive roles at platforms, publishers and developers working across console, PC, mobile, streaming distribution and subscription models.

"Hiring Pattison is invaluable as we continue to innovate and create exceptional game experiences for our players on a global scale," said Steve C Martin, vice-president of Lightspeed.



Tracey Watson has been promoted to senior manager of Content Design at Netflix

Having previously held four positions at Netflix, Tracey Watson will be stepping up to the position as senior manager of Content Design.

Previously, Watson was UX & Content Design Leader at Netflix Games, having been manager of content design for Emerging Content Experience and before that content designer for games.

Prior to her career at Netflix, Watson worked as studio lead for narrative design at King, working on Candy Crush Saga. There she managed a team of narrative designers and led the narrative design discipline at King’s flagship studio in Stockholm, overseeing the creative story, game, and brand elements for multiple titles across studios.

Commenting on her new appointment she said “It helps that I have the best team and partners in the business!” in a post on LinkedIn.

Ryan Goeden has been appointed as gaming sales director at RTB House

“A few weeks ago I started a new adventure with RTB House. The sophistication of the product, the calibre and scale of the customer base, and the global reach of the business really made this an offer I couldn't refuse,” Goeden wrote on LinkedIn.

“With thousands of customers around the world, most of which are household names, it really feels like grabbing a seat on a rocket ship. I'll be looking after gaming clients, so expect to see me back on the conference trail sooner rather than later.”

Previously Goeden was senior development lead at Kayzen, VP of Sales - EMEA at Kochava and chief commercial officer at HOKO.



Hasit Zala is the new store product manager at Supercell

Zala steps into his new role at Supercell following his time at Riot Games as director of product management where he led a team specialising in commerce products, B2B, store and out of game commerce, and influencer and metaverse relationships.

As an executive Producer with over 25 years of experience in game development, Zala has a proven track record in leading successful projects, managing cross-functional teams, and driving revenue growth. His new role gives him opportunities to contribute strategic vision and leadership in a dynamic gaming environment.He announced his new appointment via LinkedIn here.

Edvard Groundstroem joins Lightheart Entertainment as game lead

Co-founder of Flowstate Games Edvard Groundstroem has joined Lightheart Entertainment as game lead, following the closure of Flowstate in April. Over its four-year run, Groundstroem has learned "new skills like game design, ad monetisation, UA, product management, and I suppose some CEO-ing too", and also brings experience from his marketing director role at Rovio.

Running Flowstate also presented GroundStroem with plenty of opportunities to reach out to Lightheart co-founder Miika Ahonen for help with product-related questions, and now that Groundstroem has joined the company, the two will be able to work together even more closely.

"I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position working on Product at Lightheart Entertainment!" he posted on LinkedIn.

Antoine Madre joins Supercell as product lead

Relocating from Barcelona to Helsinki, Antoine Madre has joined Supercell as product lead on a new title the nature of which for now remains a mystery. After over eight years in Barcelona, he and his family have made the move after his tenure at Voodoo recently came to an end.

Madre has also worked for King in Barcelona, having been studio operations director on Candy Crush Soda Saga. Before that, he was senior product manager at gamigo in Germany.

"Saying that I am excited to start at Supercell would be an understatement! As both a gamer and a professional in the industry, joining this team is a dream come true. The first few days have been nothing short of amazing as I dive into a new project," he shared via LinkedIn.

"In these times when many gaming professionals are facing uncertainty, I feel incredibly grateful for this opportunity… P.S. The move to Helsinki? Absolutely chilling - in a good way!"

Emily Wang is Griffin Gaming Partners’ new COO and partner

Emily Wang’s portfolio has expanded once again as she has joined Griffin Gaming Partners as a partner and COO; Wang is already a board member at Hardball Games and Muus Collective, so this new role only further adds to her ambitious list of duties.

Over the past 12 years, Wang has advised on over $15 billion of sell-side and buy-side transactions in various industries, including the tech industry. Such deals encompass Next Games to Netflix and PullString to Apple, and Wang is passionate about uplifting women-led organisations too.

"Hot off the press. Muus board member, friend, and champion Emily Wang has joined Griffin Gaming Partners as Partner and Chief Operating Officer," Muus Collective celebrated in a LinkedIn post. "Congratulations, Emily!"

Matthew Bromberg is the new CEO of Unity

With over 20 years of video games industry experience, Bromberg will step into the role of CEO at Unity from Wednesday, May 15th 2024. Interim CEO Jim Whitehurst will be vacating the position becoming executive chair of Unity's board, while Roelof Botha shifts to lead independent director.

“I am thrilled to join Unity as it embraces its next chapter,” said Bromberg. “I look forward to working with Jim, the Board, and the incredible people of Unity to provide the best integrated platform for creators to bring great games and experiences to their audiences globally while also helping accelerate the Company’s revenue growth and profitability.”

Bromberg's extensive career includes his tenure as a board member at Fitbit from March 2018 to January 2021. Prior to these appointments, he founded I'mOK Inc, where he served as CEO from October 2010 to March 2012 and had pivotal roles at Zynga and Electronic Arts.