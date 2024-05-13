Save up to £490 on Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki - this week only!

News

Super Early Bird discounts end at midnight this Thursday, May 16th

The leading games industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects returns to the heartland of mobile gaming that is Helsinki, Finland this October 1st and 2nd.

The two-day event will form the core of the week-long Finnish Games Week that also includes the IGDA Finland Leadership Day.

More than 1,500 delegates will gather for two days of impactful networking at every level, from first-time jobseekers to C-level executives from some of the biggest brands in the world. No other event puts you in touch with the global games industry like our Connects conferences.

