PocketGamer.biz Podcast Week in Views E11 - Xbox in turmoil, Krafton champions AI development, and Apple's iPad challenge

The PocketGamer.biz podcast team give you the state of play every week. Here's where to get it and and what's inside this week's episode…

By , Head of Content

Brian Baglow, Craig Chapple, Daniel Griffiths and Aaron Astle from the PocketGamer.biz team discuss the latest mobile games industry news from the past week.

We cover the news that Xbox has closed Bethesda studios including Arkane Austin, Alpha Dog Games and Tango Gameworks, and discuss Microsoft's troubled games business and Game Pass strategy.

We also dive into Krafton's controversial comments about using generative AI in game development, and Apple's iPad problem.

Craig Chapple
Head of Content

Craig Chapple is a freelance analyst, consultant and writer with specialist knowledge of the games industry. He has previously served as Senior Editor at PocketGamer.biz, as well as holding roles at Sensor Tower, Nintendo and Develop.

