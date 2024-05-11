PocketGamer.biz Podcast Week in Views E11 - Xbox in turmoil, Krafton champions AI development, and Apple's iPad challenge

Brian Baglow, Craig Chapple, Daniel Griffiths and Aaron Astle from the PocketGamer.biz team discuss the latest mobile games industry news from the past week.

We cover the news that Xbox has closed Bethesda studios including Arkane Austin, Alpha Dog Games and Tango Gameworks, and discuss Microsoft's troubled games business and Game Pass strategy.

We also dive into Krafton's controversial comments about using generative AI in game development, and Apple's iPad problem.

Where to listen

To make sure you get the latest episode of the PocketGamer.biz Podcast each and every week, you can subscribe on your favourite services, find us on YouTube, tune in on Spotify, or find our back catalogue over on our podcast page.

Apple Podcasts

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Castbox

Overcast

Pocket Casts

RadioPublic

RSS

And if you've enjoyed this interview, check out world-class speakers sharing their insights and expertise at one of our events. You can find details of our upcoming events here.

Want to be a part of the podcast - suggest a guest (even yourself), or give us a tip or topic then get in touch.