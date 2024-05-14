Playtika eliminates CRO and COO positions in new job cuts

Playtika is letting go of two members of its executive team to make its management team more efficient.

This was first reported by MobileGamer.biz after Playtika CEO Robert Antokol announced the elimination of the chief operating officer and chief revenue officer positions in the company's Q1 financial report.

Both Shlomi Aizenberg and Ofer Kinberg will be leaving the company. Antokol will now oversee all former COO and CRO direct reports, while the chief marketing officer, Nir Korczak, will now report directly to the CEO.

Strategic actions towards growth

Antokol says, “The actions we are taking, including restructuring our executive team and streamlining leadership, are designed to position us to return to growth in the mobile gaming sector, enhancing decision-making and creating potential for increased value for our players and shareholders."

Playtika's Q4 2023 revenue climbed to $637.9 million, marking a sequential rise of 1.2% and a year-over-year increase of 1.1%. However, the company generated $651 million revenue in Q1 2024, almost a 1% decrease YoY.

Despite Playtika's revenue figures for Q4 2023 and Q1 showing notable performance, the company appears to continue facing challenges after reports that it would cut 300 to 400 more jobs.

Some of the company's challenges in the past year includes the closure of its Helsinki studio which led to cutting 600 jobs, and an unsuccessful attempt to acquire Angry Birds company Rovio.

Meanwhile, Playtika's top games Bingo Blitz and Slotomania brought in substantial revenue, with Bingo Blitz leading at $157.5 million and Slotomania ($135 million).