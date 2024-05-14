Introducing Finnish Games Week 2024 featuring PG Connects Helsinki

Meet Finnish Games Week, a week-long series of games industry events taking place in Helsinki, and powered at its core by a mighty conference trilogy: Leadership Day by IGDA Finland, W Love Games, and – spoiler alert – Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki.

The action doesn’t stop there, and you can expect fringe event activity such as the World Game Developer Awards and our very own Top 50 Game Makers executive dinner to roll into the mix – more to follow on this.

By concentrating all events into the week we can focus on bringing students, indies, developers, publishers, investors and representatives from every sector of the industry together at the same time to learn, share insights and network.

The structure and ethos of the content maximises the opportunities for all involved. Whether it’s developers getting to meet investors or publishers discovering new talent to bring onboard – at its essence, Finnish Games Week is designed to educate, promote and unite, bringing potential partners together within a unique, dedicated week-long session of back-to-back conferencing.

September 30th

Leadership Day by IGDA Finland is an international event about how we build companies, teams and working cultures to make better games.

The inaugural conference was held in 2019 and, with the support of the community, it has evolved into an annual forum for leadership in games. Join the event in learn and challenge the cutting edge of leadership in games from some of the brightest minds in the industry!

October 1st to 2nd

Celebrating its 10th year, Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki focuses on connecting you with the right people from all sections of the games industry. We unite delegates across the entire ecosystem with all the key formats covered, from mobile, PC and console to XR, web3 and AI technology. All while having fun and fostering a real “games industry family” feel.

W Love Games 2024

October 3-4

Dedicated to diversity and leadership, accessibility, education, and gamedev practices, the 6th W Love Games hybrid conference will host wide range of talks, workshops, portfolio and CV reviews as well IGDA Finland Mentor café. W Love Games is designed by developers, for developers.

Book now!

