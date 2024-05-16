Ubisoft sets sights on open-world dominance as net bookings soar in FY24 earnings

Ubisoft reports positive growth trends with 138 million active users on console and PC, a 4% year-on-year increase, and a 12% year-on-year rise in total hours played.

These encouraging figures come courtesy of the company's FY24 earnings which shows that Ubisoft's net bookings for the full year increased by 33.5% to reach €2.31 billion, with a non-IFRS operating income of €401.5 million ($435.35 million).

The company saw revenue in the first three months of the year surpassing its initial investment range of 50 million to 100 million euros, according to CFO Frederick Duguet. More than that, looking ahead, the company anticipates net bookings of approximately 275 million euros for the upcoming quarter.

Ubisoft aims to become the leading developer and publisher in the Open World Adventure segment which it says is valued at €25 billion and projected to grow further. Also, the company seeks to expand its presence in GaaS-native experiences, a €120 billion market with significant growth potential and a broad player base.

Mobile moving down…

While the company's financial results also display strong net bookings growth for Rainbow Six and Assassin’s Creed franchises there's an overall 9% decrease in mobile bookings. After cancelling its next main Division title, the company is now focusing on XDefiant, its upcoming arena shooter set to launch on Tuesday, May 21 2024.

Ubisoft co-founder and CEO Yves Guillemot says, “We are committed to continuing our turnaround in FY25 thanks to a very promising line-up that includes Assassin's Creed Shadows, Rainbow Six Mobile, Star Wars Outlaws, The Division Resurgence, and XDefiant."

“Our upcoming Ubisoft Forward event on June 10th will further showcase our innovative games and our dedication to consistently creating and delivering high-quality, long-lasting experience for players," adds Guillemot.