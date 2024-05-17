All the results from The Finnish Games Awards 2024

Each year Neogames organizes the annual Finnish Game Awards in co-operation with Finnish Game Developer Studios Association and last year saw the culmination of their efforts as the winners of the Finnish Games Awards 2024 were crowned.

The gala is an opportunity for both organisations to celebrate new innovative and successful game titles by local developers and award the industry’s best achievements of the past year. And as Finnish games are a famous hotbed of talent and ingenuity - often setting the scene for what we'll all be playing in the year to come - all eyes were on the prizes…

Nominees were chosen by a jury and winners were voted by the members of Finnish Game Developer Studios Association. The awards gala was a live, invite-only awards show, live streamed online, taking place at Ravintola Töölö in Helsinki.

All nominees were released in 2023 so, despite this being the 2024 awards, each title and accolade recognises the year in which it was created. Hence "Game of the year 2023"…

The history of the Finnish Game Awards goes back to the late 1990’s. First local game awards were handed by local videogame magazine Pelit in 1998. Later in 2008 to 2013 the local industry awards were handled by Figma, an association of multimedia publishers. Finnish Game Developer Studios Association has coordinated the awards since 2014 in co-operation with Neogames, who handles the operation and production of the annual event.

And without further ado…

Here are last night's winners in full

W Love Games Excellence Award : Jesse Makkonen for Afterdream

: Jesse Makkonen for Afterdream IGDA Volunteer of the Year 2023: Nova Salmivaara

Nova Salmivaara Bit1 Student Game Contest Winner: Team Pendulo and their game ODDLI

Team Pendulo and their game ODDLI Jampion of the Year 2023: Laura Piispanen

Laura Piispanen Rookie of the Year 2023: Notovia from Oulu for the I’m on Observation Duty horror game series

Notovia from Oulu for the I’m on Observation Duty horror game series Power Player of the Year 2023: Longstanding influencer in the Finnish Game Industry, Natasha Skult

Longstanding influencer in the Finnish Game Industry, Natasha Skult Best Creative Achievement of the Year: Road to Vostock for the development of the survival game of the same name

Road to Vostock for the development of the survival game of the same name Finnish Game of the Year 2023: Alan Wake 2 by Remedy Games

Congratulations to all of last night's winners from all at PocketGamer.biz!