PocketGamer.biz Podcast - Multiscription’s Teis Anker Mikkelsen on scaling subscription for gaming platforms

2024 is turning out to be the year of alternatives. We have the rise of alternative app stores, alternative ads, and a sharp focus on alternative monetization models to maximise revenue potential for gaming studios.

Meanwhile some are mashing up advertising and in-app purchases, while others are tapping strong IP to monetise players' eyeballs.

This week on the PG.biz podcast we’re talking about an alternative model with its routes way back in the history of media distribution, but one which has increasingly been the perfect fit for many studios and games - subscription.

Teis Anker Mikkelsen, CEO and Co-Founder of Multiscription - a company offering a cross-publisher subscription service for F2P games - joins hosts Peggy Anne Salz and Brian Baglow in this episode for a sweeping discussion on subscriptions and how the model increases retention, player re-entry, and in-app spend.

He shares tips for creating a friction-free payment experience, addressing subscription fatigue, scaling, and a checklist to determine if a subscription model is the right fit for your game.

What's inside:

00:00 - Intro

03:11 - Understanding subscriptions in apps

10:42 - Subscription increases retention

13:09 - Creating a friction-free payment experience

15:56 - Addressing subscription fatigue

19:56 - How to smooth the transition to subscription

23:36 - Who is a subscription model best for?

36:07 - How big can you scale subscriptions?

41:34 - How to adapt the model to different players

43:27 - Favourite games Q&A

Listen Learn Love

To make sure you get the latest episode of the PocketGamer.biz podcast each and every week, you can subscribe on your favourite services, find us on YouTube, tune in on Spotify, or find our back catalogue over on our podcast page.

Apple Podcasts

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Castbox

Overcast

Pocket Casts

RadioPublic

RSS

And if you've enjoyed this interview, check out more world-class speakers sharing their insights and expertise at one of our events. You can find details of our upcoming events here.

Want to be a part of the podcast - suggest a guest (even yourself), or give us a tip or topic then get in touch.