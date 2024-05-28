PocketGamer.biz MasterClass 2024 survey - what do you want covered?

PocketGamer.biz MasterClasses are coming back! And we want your feedback on what you'd like to see covered.

The MasterClasses are designed to help enhance your skills and knowledge, by providing a practical deep-dive into specific subjects.

We've previously worked with the finest industry experts to create professional, half-day activities featuring tutorials, lectures and breakout groups, all accessible from the comfort of your home office.

Learn from the experts

This year we are looking to restart the PocketGamer.biz MasterClass programme and want your feedback on what approach we take. Let us know what you think!

Your answers here will help shape the programme for 2024 and ensure we deliver the most useful MasterClasses for you.

In particular we hope to understand how you and your team want to consume professional educational material on the design, development and distribution of games.

As we prepare the 2024 programme of events, we want to know: which subjects would you like covered - and in what format?

Take part in our survey today to help us create the learning opportunities that YOU want.