PocketGamer.biz Podcast - ustwo games’ María Sayans on the sustainable strategy behind Monument Valley

A hit game can harbour hope for an up-and-coming games company, but living up to the game's name and weathering the changing tides of player needs, industry upheavals, and privacy concerns can test the limits of any studio.

In this episode, María Sayans, CEO of ustwo games joins hosts Peggy Anne Salz and Brian Baglow to peel back the layers of ustwo’s monumentally successful Monument Valley, a game which is now celebrating its 10th anniversary and over 160m+ downloads.

In our conversation she offers indie developers concrete advice on cultivating a sustainable studio that can succeed in spite of any storm and sheds light on how ustwo games adapts and evolves its keystone game to keep pace with changing player habits.

Plus, discover how cross-platform is powering the studio’s success for years to come.

What's inside:

00:00 - Intro

01:30 - Who are ustwo games?

05:42 - How Monument Valley shaped games

07:58 - Biggest changes to games audiences

12:30 - Are boomers the biggest gamers?

16:57 - How ustwo games evolved to match player need

21:08 - Would Monument Valley succeed if launched today?

25:09 - Maria's leadership model

29:00 - How ustwo’s company calendar builds company culture

32:19 - Is premium still a viable model?

35:55 - Why cross-platform?

40:07 - Ustwo’s upcoming releases

43:20 - Favourite games Q&A

