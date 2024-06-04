Connecting investors and gamemakers at PG Connects Helsinki

More than 1,500 attendees will head to Helsinki this October 1st and 2nd for the two-day games industry conference Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki.

As well as the 18-track conference schedule delivered by more than 200 expert speakers, we also offer a range of fringe events for the very finest curated networking.



One such event is Investor Connector that pairs developers, speed-dating style, with investors.

Applicants are selected for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector. It's perfect for first contact meetings with the new prospects you're looking for.



Are you:

A game maker looking to secure investment for your next big project?

An investor looking for an exciting new opportunity?

If you answered yes to either of those questions, then you can't afford to miss Investor Connector at PGC Helsinki.

The session is scheduled to run at 10:00am to 12:00pm on day one of the conference, Tuesday, October 1st.



Developers and investors can sign up now for this supplemental session where we hand-pick the best contacts for you.

Applicants must be registered attendees of PG Connects Helsinki 2024 - sign up here - and game developers or publishers. Applications close Friday, September 20th.