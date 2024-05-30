Devin Radford joins Homa as new VP of business development

Mobile game publisher Homa has tapped Devin Radford as its new VP of business development.

With 18 years experience in business development, Radford joins Homa after leading video game licensing at OneTeam Partners and holding executive roles at Disney and FoxNext.

In his new role, Radford will enhance Homa’s game developer ecosystem and lead strategic partnerships with studios including driving Homa's move into games publishing, sealing new deals with external parties alongside Homa's product strategy and corporate development teams to create new games.

Building something new

“I’m truly excited to join Homa at this pivotal moment in its growth trajectory and to collaborate with such a seasoned team. I look forward to connecting with the best studios that can contribute to Homa’s mission of providing audiences with amazing gaming experiences,” said Radford.

Homa president and CBO Henry Lowenfels shared his excitement on Radford joining the team and says, “We are building something massive here at Homa, and it starts with strategic partnerships and a world-class studio ecosystem."

As VP of business development at FoxNext, Radford helped generate over $1 billion in revenue by partnering with developers for games such as Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Family Guy: The Quest for Stuff. He also transformed Fox’s video game business from licensed games to original development and publishing leading to the release of Marvel Strike Force.