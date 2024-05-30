News

Devin Radford joins Homa as new VP of business development

In his new role, Radford will enhance Homa’s game developer ecosystem with his extensive expertise

Devin Radford joins Homa as new VP of business development
By , Staff Writer

Mobile game publisher Homa has tapped Devin Radford as its new VP of business development. 

With 18 years experience in business development, Radford joins Homa after leading video game licensing at OneTeam Partners and holding executive roles at Disney and FoxNext.

In his new role, Radford will enhance Homa’s game developer ecosystem and lead strategic partnerships with studios including driving Homa's move into games publishing, sealing new deals with external parties alongside Homa's product strategy and corporate development teams to create new games.

Building something new

“I’m truly excited to join Homa at this pivotal moment in its growth trajectory and to collaborate with such a seasoned team. I look forward to connecting with the best studios that can contribute to Homa’s mission of providing audiences with amazing gaming experiences,” said Radford.

Homa president and CBO Henry Lowenfels shared his excitement on Radford joining the team and says, “We are building something massive here at Homa, and it starts with strategic partnerships and a world-class studio ecosystem."

As VP of business development at FoxNext, Radford helped generate over $1 billion in revenue by partnering with developers for games such as Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Family Guy: The Quest for Stuff. He also transformed Fox’s video game business from licensed games to original development and publishing leading to the release of Marvel Strike Force.


Tags:
Isa Muhammad
Isa Muhammad
Staff Writer

Isa Muhammad is a B2B writer and video games journalist with 5+ years experience covering games, interviewing industry professionals, tracking industry trends and understanding the market.

Related Articles

News Oct 30th, 2023

Homa appoints Michal Kowal as director of publishing to strengthen hybrid and hypercasual games

News Oct 9th, 2023

Homa appoints Emma Egan-Lawless as head of user acquisition

Job News Sep 1st, 2023

Homa appoints Henry Lowenfels as president and CBO

Job News May 30th, 2023

Former GameAnalytics CEO Ioana Hreninciuc joins AI image creation startup PicFinder

Job News Nov 16th, 2022

Homa CPO Ioana Hreninciuc discusses the correct way to downsize, and how to minimise the risk of layoffs