News

PocketGamer.biz Week in Mobile Games E14 -Supercell's Squad Busters goes global and why Steam does discoverability better than mobile

The PocketGamer.biz podcast team give you the state of play every week. Here's where to get it and and what's inside this week's episode

PocketGamer.biz Week in Mobile Games E14 -Supercell's Squad Busters goes global and why Steam does discoverability better than mobile
By , Head of Content

Brian Baglow, Craig Chapple, Daniel Griffiths and Paige Cook from the PocketGamer.biz team discuss the latest mobile games industry news from the past week.

We cover Supercell's big Squad Busters launch, compare Steam's user-first approach to discoverability that's at odds with Apple and Google's strategies, and discuss whether YouTube Playables will ever work.

Where to listen

To make sure you get the latest episode of the PocketGamer.biz Podcast each and every week, you can subscribe on your favourite services, find us on YouTube, tune in on Spotify, or find our back catalogue over on our podcast page.

Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RadioPublic

And if you've enjoyed this interview, check out world-class speakers sharing their insights and expertise at one of our events. You can find details of our upcoming events here.

Want to be a part of the podcast - suggest a guest (even yourself), or give us a tip or topic then get in touch.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Head of Content

Craig Chapple is a freelance analyst, consultant and writer with specialist knowledge of the games industry. He has previously served as Senior Editor at PocketGamer.biz, as well as holding roles at Sensor Tower, Nintendo and Develop.

Related Articles

News May 31st, 2024

Week in Views - Squad Busters goes global, broken app stores, and Hill Climb Racing gets the LEGO treatment

Comment & Opinion May 30th, 2024

Mobile's broken app store discoverability

News Apr 27th, 2024

PocketGamer.biz Podcast Week in Views E09 - Supercell's Squad Busters goes global, Embracer Group splits, and Apple's Vision Pro flops

Week that was Apr 5th, 2014

Amazon goes 'gaming too' with Fire TV, LINE tops 400 million users, and Microsoft announces Universal Apps

Interview Jan 8th, 2014

2013 In Review: AppGratis' Simon Dawlat