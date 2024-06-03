Honor of Kings garners 3 million pre-registrations ahead of global launch

TiMi Studio's 5v5 hero battle game Honor of Kings has garnered an impressive million pre-registrations ahead of its global launch on Thursday, June 20th 2024.

The game has been in development for some time and has already gone through beta testing phases in Brazil, the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey as warm-ups prior to its global release.

Players who pre-register for the game as it hits the three million milestone will be rewarded with free Ying hero and Luban No. 7 + Starstone goodies. There will also be other rewards like free skin + All heroes trial pass if the game hits five million pre-registrations.

A pre-existing blockbuster

AppMagic estimates that the TiMi Studio's Honor of Kings title which first launched in 2015 has generated $15.6 billion in lifetime revenue on China's App Store alone.

While Arena of Valor remains available in western markets, the company has denied claims of its underperformance and is now gearing up to launch Honor of Kings in multiple regions including North America, Europe and Japan.

Once it launches, players can engage in 5V5 MOBA matches on classic three-lane maps, using strategic hero combinations and skills from mythic heroes. They can also enjoy 15-minute competitive gameplay, teaming up with friends to dominate the battlefield.

Pre-registrations are still ongoing via the game's official website.