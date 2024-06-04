Develop: Brighton Early Bird ticket discounts end tomorrow

Early Bird ticket discounts for Develop: Brighton 2024 end tomorrow on Wednesday, June 5th.

This year’s conference takes place from July 9th to 11th. The annual UK games industry event sees thousands of developers descend on Brighton for three days of networking and insightful talks.

Mobile insights

This year’s mobile track sees a keynote talk from Super Evil Megacorp CEO Kristian Segerstrale, who will discuss ‘The State of Games: Platforms, Funding and the Future’.

He’ll be followed by Super Evil Megacorp director of product management Tom Westall, who will host the session ‘Cross Platform in Action - Taking a Game from Mobile to Console’.

Other speakers at the show are set to include new UKIE CEO Nick Poole, CCP CEO Hilmar Pétursson, Skillfull founder Gina Jackson, Revolution Software CEO Charles Cecil, Sony head of indies initiative Shuhei Yoshida, and Interior/Night founder and creative director Caroline Marchal.

You can register for a ticket for the conference right here. Early bird ticket discounts end tomorrow on Wednesday, June 5th.

PocketGamer.biz readers can get a special 10% discount by using the code KFWAUV.