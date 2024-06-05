Jingle Jam bolsters its charity partners ready for 2024 event

Video games charity event Jingle Jam has revealed eight other charities that will benefit from the funds raised during the Jingle Jam 2024 event.

Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) and War Child will be strategic partners with Jingle Jam for the next three years and will be joined by regulars Autistica, Wallace and Gromit’s Grand Appeal, alongside Whale and Dolphin Conservation with newcomers Cool Earth, Sarcoma UK, and The Trevor Project.

Jingle Jam 2024 will take place from Sunday, December 1st to December 14th 2024 and will unite creators and communities for two weeks to raise millions for children and young people.

In 2023, the event raised £2.7 million for 12 charities, having raised a lifetime total of over £25 million.

Putting together a strong cohort

The partners will collectively work to address crucial topics such as mental health, animal conservation, hospital care, neurodiversity support, and helping children affected by global conflicts and environmental issues.

Jingle Jam Chair Rich Keith says, “Selection this year was, as ever, incredibly hard, but we believe these eight charities, including our two strategic partner charities, represent an extremely strong cohort that can deliver impact against our key focus areas in the UK, the US and all around the world."

Founded by Lewis and Simon of the Yogscast in 2011 to raise money for Oxfam, Jingle Jam grew significantly and became a fundraising charity in 2022 and the event now draws in hundreds of streamers from around the world, beyond the Yogscast network. In 2023, over 600 creators held fundraising streams with a combined 1.5m hours of watch

time and over 7.3m views. These included high-profile creators such as Vikkstar123,

Terroriser, RTGame and Freyz Playz as well as hundreds of community streamers all

around the world.

Hundreds of thousands of donors have donated to their favourite creators through Jingle

Jam’s partnership with Tiltify.

Jingle Jam donors are also able to access the Jingle Jam Games Collection, a collection of software, supported by games developers and publishers around the world.