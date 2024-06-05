AppsFlyer is considering a $300 million IPO by "early" 2025

Mobile marketing analytics platform AppsFlyer is believed to be considering going public with an IPO.

People familiar with the matter reported this potential IPO to Bloomberg, and suggested that AppsFlyer is currently working with Goldman, JPMorgan and BofA to make the flotation possible.

The rumour gets rolling

As it stands, AppsFlyer is a private company backed by General Atlantic, an American equity investor, but reportedly, the platform may look to raise approximately $300 million in an initial public offering in "early" 2025.

One Bloomberg source reported that the listing could come even earlier than that - suggesting a potential offering this year, depending on economic conditions. The plan is still very much up in the air, it appears, as the size of the possible IPO is still being deliberated.

This rumour comes half a year on from AppsFlyer’s acquisitions of devtodev and AI-driven platform oolo.

The Israel-founded company currently employs over than 1,000 people with over 20 offices internationally.

The company raised $210 million in a series D funding round led by General Atlantic on 2020. Other investors include Goldman Sachs Growth Equity and Eight Roads Ventures.

Back in January, AppsFlyer director of product - gaming Adam Smart spoke with us about the pioneers of gaming (namely Supercell) and the single biggest challenge facing the mobile games industry today.