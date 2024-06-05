Huawei's AppGallery facilitates global expansion for partners at Game Salon 2024

Huawei's distribution platform AppGallery have hosted the Huawei Game Salon - Cloud Collaboration (Europe) in Istanbul. The event, which took place from Thursday, May 30th 2024 to June 1st, aimed to enhance collaboration with the company's partners and promote the provision of public cloud infrastructure to European enterprises.

The Chinese company has strengthened ties in Europe over the past decade, helping both its own local and Turkish developers reach broader audiences as Europe's mobile game market is projected to hit $8.56 billion in 2024.

Huawei is also focusing on Türkiye, as the region now leads the Middle Eastern gaming market with 30 million gamers and $300 million in 2023 revenue. With 76% of Türkiye's population being smartphone users, the region's mobile gaming market holds significant potential.

Building a gaming and live-streaming hub

The pan-entertainment sector in Türkiye is worth $228.7 million in 2023 and saw $76 million in in-app payments, placing it among the global top five, according to AppAnnie.

Huawei's Gaming Salon also welcomed prominent Chinese developers such as Funplus, Tencent, Moonton, and miHoYo, among others as new partners, all set to work with Huawei in publishing their games via the AppGallery platform in Europe in the second half of 2024.

Managing director of Huawei consumer cloud service in Europe Shan Xuefeng comments, “Our intention is to foster a vibrant gaming community in Europe. By collaborating closely with our partners, we hope to deliver cutting-edge, reliable, and top-notch gaming experiences to the region."