PocketGamer.biz Podcast Week in Mobile Games E15 - Star Wars: Hunters finally launches, the West's MOBA problem, and Xbox handheld rumours

The PocketGamer.biz podcast team give you the state of play every week. Here's where to get it and and what's inside this week's episode

By , Head of Content

Craig Chapple, Daniel Griffiths, Paige Cook and Aaron Astle from the PocketGamer.biz team discuss the latest mobile games industry news from the past week.

We cover the big Star Wars: Hunters launch from Zynga and provide some of the inside scoop on its development, why mobile MOBAs fail in the West, and discuss those Xbox handheld rumours.

Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Head of Content

Craig Chapple is a freelance analyst, consultant and writer with specialist knowledge of the games industry. He has previously served as Senior Editor at PocketGamer.biz, as well as holding roles at Sensor Tower, Nintendo and Develop.

