Aptoide unveils first non-Apple game store on iOS

Independent app store Aptoide has launched its first non-Apple game store on iOS aiming to bring high-quality games and gamification features to iOS gaming.

Plus, Aptoide also has a non-Apple in-app purchase (IAP) solution for iOS. Their iOS game store offers an IAP software development kit that's been approved by Apple to provide new opportunities for game developers and users.

While the new Aptoide iOS game store is currently in closed launch, it already features a healthy slab of developer content and is steadily growing with over 100 interested developers. A waiting list of 20,000 users will be issued 500 to 1,000 access codes daily enabling Aptoide to control the growth and - via feedback - ensure quality of service.

A shift from traditional iOS ecosystem

Aptoide's co-founder and CEO Paulo Trezentos says, “The Aptoide iOS game store represents a significant shift in the way users and developers interact with the iOS gaming ecosystem. It marks a significant departure from the traditional iOS gaming ecosystem, which has been controlled by Apple's App Store."

“We thank Apple for their support thus far, knowing that there are still areas for improvement in the alternative distribution of iOS apps," Trezentos adds. “We are optimistic that, with continued cooperation from Apple and regulators, the business terms and user experience will continue to be improved in the coming months."

Due to the Europe's Digital Markets Act (DMA) mandating that tech giants open their guided ecosystems, Aptoide launched the iOS Game Store in collaboration with Apple and plans to expand as similar regulations emerge globally.