Star Wars: Hunters ranked No. 1 for App Store game downloads in the US, UK and Canada on launch day

Zynga’s Star Wars: Hunters ranked as a top 10 most downloaded App Store game in six countries on launch day, according to data provided to PocketGamer.biz by market intelligence firm Appfigures.

The arena shooter launched on June 4th, six years after it was first announced. It was the No. 1 most downloaded game on iOS in the UK, US and Canada on release day. It also ranked No. 5 in Hungary, No. 7 in Thailand and No. 9 in Brunei.

For overall downloads, which includes non-gaming apps, it reached the top 10 in two countries, climbing to No. 3 in the US, and No. 8 in Canada.

It charted as a top 100 grossing game in one country on launch day, ranking No. 75 in Pakistan.

Climbing up the charts

Looking at data from June 6th, Star Wars: Hunters ranked in the top 10 in nine countries, keeping its top spot in the US, UK and Canada. Other top 10 countries included Hungary, Thailand, Chile, Czech Republic, Spain and Singapore.

It only ranked inside the top 10 most downloaded iOS games in the US, where it ranked No. 8.

On June 6th, it ranked as a top 10 grossing iOS game in 10 countries. It charted at No. 82 in the UK, and No. 83 in the US.

For comparison, another recent big launch, Supercell’s Squad Busters, ranked as the No. 1 most downloaded App Store game in 156 countries when it released on May 29th.

Sensor Tower estimates show Squad Busters generated $1.1m from player spending and 8.8m downloads on launch day. Appfigures claims the title has now earned $10 million from its first week.

Initial estimates

According to early AppMagic estimates, Star Wars: Hunters has accumulated 790k downloads since its global release across both the App Store and Google Play, generating $458k from player spending.

We recently caught up with Zynga executive vice president Yaron Leyvand to discuss the game’s long-awaited launch.

The title was first announced six years ago. PocketGamer.biz understands the title had as many as 300 staff working on the game.

