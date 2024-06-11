BBC Studios hires former Bossa Studios CEO Marina Mello as first global director, gaming and interactive

BBC Studios has hired its first global director of gaming and interactive, with former Bossa Studios CCO Marina Mello taking on the new role this month.

A BAFTA member who led Bossa Studios’ business development, marketing, publishing, finance and legal teams for over five years, Mello’s expertise ranges from strategy to fundraising to game publishing.

While the specifics of her new role at BBC Studios are unclear, the job title naturally indicates something more game-based from the BBC, compared to its broader managing director of global entertainment and managing director of entertainment and music roles held by Matt Forde and Suzy Lamb respectively.

Furthermore, when the BBC first looked to hire for the role in February 2023, the company sought someone who could tell "an NFT from an N64", to lead commercial and licencing strategy, and to oversee a "diverse portfolio of projects".

Provided the role is unchanged from this listing a year ago, an expansion of "iconic brands" like Top Gear and Doctor Who can be expected to follow through licencing partnerships.

Ready, set, play

Mello thanked BBC Studios managing director, consumer products and licensing Stephen Davies and BBC Studios president of brands and licensing Nicki Sheard for the opportunity. Davies is a 16-year veteran at the company, overseeing audio, music, live events, licencing and more over the years.

Sheard has a background at Candy Crush creator King as SVP brand marketing, where she managed game and developer brands.

Mello took to LinkedIn to share: "I'm thrilled to be joining BBC Studios as global director, gaming & interactive. The BBC is renowned for its outstanding content and unique role in fostering and promoting British creative excellence. Thanks to Stephen and Nicki for the opportunity to work with amazing brands and help bring them to audiences around the world."

BBC Studios previously dipped its toes into gaming through a partnership with Roblox, which brought Doctor Who items to the platform.