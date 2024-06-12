News

My.Games launches new PC and console focused label Knights Peak Interactive

This brand new publishing arm has has already acquired games from five studios

By , Staff Writer

Video game developer and publisher My.Games is launching a new publishing arm, Knights Peak Interactive with a focus on PC and console games. 

According to the company's blog post, this brand new publishing arm is led by industry veterans Eugenio Vitale, Mario Gerhold, and Jan-Eric Lauble with an aim to elevate gaming experiences through a diverse portfolio of games. 

With a focus on PC and console titles, Knights Peak Interactive has already acquired games from five studios including Starship Troopers: Extermination, Nikoderiko, Mandragora, Pathfinder: Kingmaker and Blast Brigade with more to come. 

A fusion of passion 

My.Games CEO Elena Grigorian says the company has “gained extensive expertise in free-to-play publishing for mobile, PC and console games over the years, both internal and external" and that it will extend its expertise and “strengthen our publishing forces in the expanding buy-to-play segment." 

“I'm proud to say we have assembled a very strong team of experts to launch the Knights Peak publishing label and am excited to welcome all our new associates and gamers to our community," added Elena. 

Knight Peak Interactive's director Eugenio Vitale says the new label “represents a fusion of passion, talent, and boundless creativity. Our team is dedicated to supporting both emerging and established studios in reaching new heights in global markets and brand development.”


Isa Muhammad
Staff Writer

Isa Muhammad is a B2B writer and video games journalist with 5+ years experience covering games, interviewing industry professionals, tracking industry trends and understanding the market.

