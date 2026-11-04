PlayStudios shuts down Tetris Block Party after 177 job cuts

The game generated an estimated $8.1 million in in-app purchase revenue from 5.6 million downloads.

The company's Renewal restructuring programme aims to save an additional $39 million.

Tetris Block Party's daily active users fell from a peak of over 135,000 to around 123,000 by June 2026.

PlayStudios continues to operate its main Tetris mobile game.

PlayStudios has closed Tetris Block Party following a major restructuring that saw the Las Vegas-based company shut four studios and cut 177 jobs.

As reported by MobileGamer.biz, AppMagic estimates showed that the game generated $8.1 million in in-app purchase revenue from 5.6m downloads since its launch. These figures do not include advertising or webshop revenue.

The closure follows two cost-cutting programmes at PlayStudios. Its first restructuring effort, Reinvention, reduced costs by $29m, while its second programme, Renewal, aims to save another $39m.

Falling performance

PlayStudios' financial reports showed that Tetris Block Party's daily active users fell from more than 135,000 after its first four months to around 123,000 by June 2026. The company also reported difficulties sustaining engagement and monetisation.

The shutdown will result in an impairment charge of up to $3.5m in its third-quarter results, due to be announced on November 9th.

PlayStudios secured exclusive mobile rights to the Tetris franchise in 2021 and extended its licensing agreement by five years in 2023.

Tetris Block Party is not the company's first discontinued Tetris title. It has also closed Tetris Block Blast, Tetris World Tour and Tetris Story in recent years.

PlayStudios continues to operate its main Tetris mobile game, which has recorded an estimated 115m downloads and $2.8m in in-app purchase revenue since 2020.