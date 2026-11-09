Pocket Gamer Awards 2027 nominations close this week

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Categories include Best Indie Developer, Best Developer, Best Publisher and Best Webshop

The winners will be revealed January 19th, 2027

The Pocket Gamer Awards are a celebration of the best in mobile games from the publishers of the leading and longest-running mobile games website.

Since 2006, our consumer site PocketGamer.com has been delivering news, reviews, tips, guides and features that inform and entertain mobile and handheld gamers around the world.

Nominations are now open for 2027 and the 13th edition of our consumer awards. Unlike the Mobile Games Awards which are for the industry - see this year's winners here - the Pocket Gamer Awards are nominated and voted on by the general public.

We'll celebrate some of the best games, updates and experiences launched between October 1st, 2025 and September 30th, 2026. Categories include Best Puzzle Game and Best Roblox Game, as well as the highly coveted Game of the Year.

Of interest to the games industry, there are specific categories for Best Indie Developer, Best Developer, Best Publisher and Best Webshop. You might want to let your audience know about the awards - and feel free to encourage them to nominate you!

Nominations close on November 15th.