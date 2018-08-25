Speaker spotlight: Mikael Haveri, Housemarque

Mikael Haveri is Head of Self-Publishing at Housemarque. At Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki on September 11-12, he'll be talking about how the company's perspective has changed over time. Click here to get more info about the show and to buy your tickets.

Mikael Haveri has worked for eight years in the industry, but never made a game. Surprisingly though, there is a lot to do around development as well.

Q: What does your role at the company entail?

A: Product development from pitch to perfection, partnerships and public perception.

Q: What do you think have been the most exciting developments in gaming since the last Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki?

A: Mass shifts in popular genres that have lead to even exhaustion in multiplayer PC titles. Cross-play on a wide variety of platforms has become a thing, when it used to be a pipedream.

Q: What are your thoughts on the way the industry has grown in the last 12 months?

A: Not sure if the PC and Console space has grown much, rather the focus on specific titles has gotten a lion's share of the players time. This is of course always happening, but it's fun to see bigger games in the limelight again.

Q: What do you think the next 12 months in mobile gaming are going to look like?

A: Not even going to start commenting on mobile. PC and console though will likely continue to escalate to a place where Fortnite will be either even more successful or then challenged by a new trend.

Q: Which part of Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki are you most looking forward to and why?

A: Hanging out with friends and maybe meeting new ones.

