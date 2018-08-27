Speaker spotlight: Kimmo KARI, FakeFish

Kimmo KARI is the CBDO of FakeFish games. He'll be leading a talk at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki. To find out more about the event, and to buy your tickets, click this link.

Kimmo KARI has worked for over a decade as a creative leader and negotiator, and a producer in global media and software organizations and startups. He has a track record of over 40 globally launched games, with the latest being Thief of Thieves Season One, a PC & Console game based on Robert Kirkman's comic series and developed by Rival Games.

Q: What does your role at the company entail?

A: We have many game projects in production. My role includes discussing about the games with publishers and also to secure the funding of the development. I also discuss with the team about the future projects and evaluate their business potential.

Q: What do you think have been the most exciting developments in gaming since the last Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki?

A: Obviously it has been interesting to follow the success stories of PUBG and Fortnite. It will be also interesting to see how does the battle against platform holders revenue cuts turn out for Epic Games.

Q: What are your thoughts on the way the industry has grown in the last 12 months?

A: Growth continues to come mainly from China as previous years. Nothing too surprising there, expect that China’s game-regulation system continues to be tangled and complicated even for the biggest game industry companies in China.

Q: What do you think the next 12 months in mobile gaming are going to look like?

A: Bigger giants will continue to acquire smaller developers and game companies are turning more to media empires. Since discovery of new games will continue to be a challenge these big gaming companies will partner more with IP holders. This will result to more like console type of gaming experiences also on mobile platforms.

Q: Which part of Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki are you most looking forward to and why?

A: Karaoke ! Lots of attendees are great singers and it is always fun to see them perform at the Pocket Gamer Party.

