Speaker spotlight: David Kim, nevaly

David Kim is the Managing Director at nevaly. At Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki on September 11-12, he'll be giving a talk titled Influencer Marketing in the Game Industry: Facts and Figures from the Trenches.

David Kim is currently the Managing Director at nevaly, an influencer marketing agency that connects brands with gamers through strategic and creative solutions with creators. David has over 18 years of experience as a marketing professional in the game, film, and television industries. He has executed campaigns for over 100 entertainment brands from blockbuster films to mobile and AAA games.

His talk, Influencer Marketing in the Game Industry: Facts and Figures from the Trenches, will focus on the game industry, recent developments in influencer marketing, content consumption, and some real practical insights from the hundreds of campaigns his agency has executed for game developers.

Q: What does your role at the company entail?

A: As the CEO, I oversee the strategic direction, operations, and overall management of the agency.

Q: What are your thoughts on the way the industry has grown in the last 12 months?

A: Branding has become more and more important for mobile publishers. Mobile games, like their PC and console brethren, have graduated from being merely games to important entertainment experiences that are deeply engaging and beloved. Due to the competitiveness of performance marketing and the need to differentiate, it has been interesting to see mobile marketers branch out into other forms of media and promotion like out-of-home, television, and social media.

Q: Which part of Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki are you most looking forward to and why?

A: The lectures. It's always fascinating to hear from people across every sector in the industry.

