Speaker spotlight: Carlos Estigarribia, Gazeus Games

Estigarribia is a Brazilian game industry veteran, who founded LocZ Games in 1996. It was the first studio to develop Advergames in the country. He also produced several games for brazilian music artists.

After selling LocZ to Playphone/Skyzone in 2006, he established Electronic Arts first studio in Latin America in 2008. Estigarribia was one of the founders of Abragames, the Brazilian Game Developer Association, and is currently Business Development Director at Gazeus Games, a leading mobile developer and publisher of classic and casual games

Q: What does your role at the company entail?

A: My role at Gazeus is to evaluate the trends in the mobile game market and see which of them can become new business opportunities for the company.

Attending tradeshows and meeting with studios is an important part of my job, but Business Development goes beyond finding good opportunities, so I do a lot of P&L analysis, contract negotiation and, after we select the new business opportunity, also supervise the execution.

Q: What do you think have been the most exciting developments in gaming since the last Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki?

A: Well, the main "revolution" that I'm seeing is how hybrid console/PC/mobile games are starting to become a trend for midcore/hardcore games. It's amazing to see how Fortnite and PUBg grew so fast. We can expect to see much more hybrid games in the next 12 months

Q: What are your thoughts on the way the industry has grown in the last 12 months?

A: I'm very excited to see the hyper casual trend as it's enabling smalls studios to compete again.

It brings back some of "romantic" times of premium mobile games, when small studios with interesting ideas could develop a game in 4 weeks and actually make a living out of it. We lost this after free to play became popular, but with hypercasual anyone with a good idea and execution, and the right UA partner, can be successful.

Q: What do you think the next 12 months in mobile gaming are going to look like?

A: I believe we´ll keep on seeing a lot of M&A and investment activity, especially in the hypercasual and eSports areas

Also, we will start to see more games using elements of the blockchain technology, I'm especially interested in how game assets ownership will change the way we create consumables (IAP) in the games.

Q: Which part of Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki are you most looking forward to and why?

A: Being a business developer of course I´m looking forward to the b2b matchmaking, it's always a fantastic opportunity to meet with studios and partners. But as a gamer I'm also interested in the game pitches and to test as many games as possible.

