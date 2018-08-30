Speaker spotlight: Jussi Loukiainen, Platonic Partnership

Jussi Loukiainen is the CEO and Co-Founder of Platonic Partnership. At Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki on September 11-12 he'll be talking about the story and best practices from development of Platonic Partnership's award winning Lydia. Click here to get more info about the show and to buy your tickets.

Jussi is the CEO and Co-Founder at Platonic Partnership, the Finnish game developer of the year 2017 - an award winning game studio. He has over five years of experience in coaching early stage startups in the West Coast Startup business incubator and developing the local game scene in Ostrobothnia. He is passionate about learning and leading.

Q: What does your role at the company entail?

A: I make sure that everybody in our team can all focus on their core competences when developing world class games.

Q: What do you think have been the most exciting developments in gaming since the last Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki?

A: The announcements of new Finnish AAA-titles. And also the Renaissance of narrative games in both indie and AAA. Or as a narrative oriented guy this might just be because of confirmation bias. I'm also really excited about new physical video game magazines like A Profound Waste of Time.

Q: What are your thoughts on the way the industry has grown in the last 12 months?

A: There are even more top quality indie developers out there than ever before. Indies are crucial when it comes to redefining what games could be and what could be achieved through them.

Q: What do you think the next 12 months in mobile gaming are going to look like?

A: I would like to think that we are going to see more and more narrative based games and storytelling based innovation in mobile games.

Q: Which part of Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki are you most looking forward to and why?

A: Networking and maybe some interesting talks. The most important thing is to meet old and new friends and colleagues. Events like Pocket Gamer Connects are really great networking opportunities.

