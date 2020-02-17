eFuse's Tom Newton on becoming an elite and the trends of 2020

Tom Newton is the director of operations at eFuse, a social platform dedicated to gaming and esports. The platform allows its users to create highlight reels of their best moments and share them with an engaged community of gamers, influencers, and esports fans, among other things.

We caught up with Newton to discuss becoming an elite in the thing you love, and what's coming to the games industry in 2020.

PocketGamer.biz: Can you tell us a bit about eFuse?

Tom Newton: eFuse is the professional social platform for esports and gaming.

What does your role entail?

I facilitate cross functional communication, maintain our books, manage marketing campaigns, and help develop partnerships.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?



I've been a gamer my whole life. I played competitively when I was in high school but saw no path forward to a career in gaming. When the opportunity to work for eFuse was presented, I saw an ability to help others like myself make a career out of their passion.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?



Keep doing what you love. You'll never be elite at something if you aren't willing to put thousands of hours into it. No matter what it is, you are going to need to enjoy it to be motivated to put the work in that's required.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?



I think it's continuing to pick up steam and increase in legitimacy. I'm excited to see where esports will be in 10 years.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?



Increased investment in cloud based gaming. Increased interest in cross-play. Increased total number of worldwide gamers. Increased interest in blockchain being used to provide ownership of in-game items.

Which part of Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2020 are you most looking forward to and why?

I'm excited to connect with other attendees!

Tom Newton will be speaking at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2020. For more information on the show, and to buy tickets, make sure to visit the PGC Seattle website.