Creadits head of EMEA Nick Gibbons on the breakneck pace of innovation in the games industry

Nick Gibbons, Creadit co-founder and head of EMEA, previously worked in ad-serving, MSN, Facebook and now creative. He's been digital since he started, but says he still doesn't feel like he knows half of what he needs to.

As part of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1, Gibbons will be giving a talk on how to cut through the noise with cost effective 3D ads.

We spoke to Gibbons ahead of the event to find out why he got into the games industry and what advice he has for people trying to get in.

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us a bit about Creadits.

We specialise in what we call - Performance Design, creative strategies, testing frameworks and production of all kinds to help our partners scale and test as effectively as possible via creative.

What does your role entail?

I work with clients and partners in APAC and EMEA to help build creative strategies and creative executions for their UA campaigns

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

So I can mix work and pleasure!

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

Be prepared to consistently learn, reassess and challenge existing ways of working. The pace of change and innovation is lightning fast.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

Where to start? From a specifically creative perspective we are seeing boundaries being pushed in terms of formats, narratives and creativity from all sides. Also the rise of 3D is a big topic for us, hence our talk on the subject.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

I'm not sure I can predict the next 2 months, let alone 12, but I'm hopeful the game industry can weather the current crisis and come out stronger for it. I hope this for everyone else too.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

Much larger scale and game quality is night and day to 10 years ago, especially in mobile gaming.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

Always look forward to hearing and learning from industry leaders on how they are setting up for 2020 and beyond.

