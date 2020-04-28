CAPSL head of business development and partnership Alwin Wong on the marketing shifting from a "shotgun approach"

Alwin Wong is CAPSL's head of business development & partnership, and is a lifelong competitive gamer. He has 10 years' experience in the mobile gaming industry, mainly focusing on business development and partnership, but has also been involved in marketing, live ops, and project management.

Wong will be taking part in the upcoming Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 on June 8th-12th along with a huge number of speakers across the five days of talks, panels, and networking.

We caught up with Wong ahead of the show to find out more about his views on the last 12 months of the games industry, and why he's looking forward to PGC Digital #2.

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us a bit about CAPSL.

CAPSL is the developer of BAASH, the world's first mobile-only esports platform, where anyone can Create, Compete in, and Discover Tournaments across thousands of mobile games.

What does your role entail?

Business development, partnerships, monetisation, P&L forecasting, fund raising.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

Been a gamer since I was a baby! Gaming is part of my DNA.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

Be prepared to fail, a lot! And don't let your guard down once you gained your first success because gaming industry is all about hit or miss unless you are in one of the AAA juggernauts.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

Survival of the fittest.

I think that small companies can no longer compete against large companies because the users are now very used to super high quality titles and expect any title they find to be a triple-A title.

Mid or smaller sized companies must find new methods to be able to retain old users and attract new users because they do not have the deep pockets like large corporates to continuously acquiring new users all the time.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

Things have become more and more granular as the market went from "shotgun approach" to a "quality over quantity" approach.

Every aspect has to be perfect for your game for you to have a chance to become successful. Nothing came from being lucky.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

Like the name says, connecting!

I love to connect with other industry friends, and learn what are people up to. And also pick their brains on new initiatives together.