SO REAL head of game development Kelly Vero on how the industry has changed over the last 25 years

Kelly Vero is the head of game development for SO REAL, a firm focused on creating "digital twins" for use in AR, VR, and MR experiences. She has decades of experience in the games industry, ranging from mobile to AAA console and PC.

As part of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2, Vero will be giving a talk on machine learning for art, looking closer at the technology SO REAL is developing and how it will change development in the future.

Ahead of the show, we spoke to Vero to find out more about how the industry has changed over the last 25 years, and what she thinks is still to come over the next 12 months.

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us a bit about SO REAL.

Kelly Vero: SO REAL DIGITAL TWINS AG have created the fastest 3D model tech tool in the business. Using patented scanning and conversion technology, we’ve automated the production of digital twin 3D objects, delivering cinematic-quality, game/VR -ready 3D assets for use in games, films, and all XR.

What does your role entail?

I'm the main contact for game developers worldwide who want to use SO REAL technology in their games/experiences.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

Because I'm a future gazer. I have always wanted to push the boundaries of what we can do in entertainment and technology.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

Follow your dreams, don't give up and learn how to do agile above anything else.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

There's a divergence in development and the approach to development between indie and more of the mainstream big publisher devs. The thinking needs to go back to a place where development follows future tech, rather than living in a place where it's like 2005 in a game studio.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

VR/AR, open system distribution, digital twins, more digital events.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

Massively, I have been doing this for 25 years so technology has been a huge driver for for how the industry has changed. People may come and go but games are the things that make us.

