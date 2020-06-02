Why Kukouri CEO Kim Soares believes now is the time to scale up

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 2020 will take place from June 8th to 12th, 2020. To give you a taste of what to expect, we'll regularly be publishing interviews with the speakers at the show.

In this speaker spotlight, we caught up with founder and CEO Kim Soares of the multi-aware winning indie developer Kukouri Mobile Entertainment. Soares has shipped more than 15 games with more than 45 million downloads combined, while also holding different leadership roles from producer and office manager to CEO.

Soares will host a talk on: "How Lock-in Has Unlocked the Games Industry"

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us a bit about your company?

Kim Soares: Kukouri's Tiny Troopers games have more than 40 million downloads on mobile and 2.5 million on PlayStation. Another title, Pixel Worlds, is available on Android, iOS, Steam and the Windows Store, which merges gameplay social media into one experience. Pixel Worlds won the People’s Choice award at the 2018 Game Connection game development awards.

What does your role entail?

Being a CEO in a small veteran company, I do everything from stocking up the office cupboard with coffee and biscuits to business development to human resources, to game design. My own personal discipline is game design.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

Since I started playing video games at the age of five in1979, games have been my main interest both as a hobby and later on as a profession.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

You need to be a gamer to truly love this industry. Obtaining a proper education is important these days but without the passion you cannot thrive.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

No big changes (besides Covid-19 of course). I do not see any major disruptions like new monetisation models or platforms on the horizon.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

None, as far as new genres, monetisation etcetera. goes. The pandemic will kill off countless smaller developers, publishers, service providers as game revenues fall first because of the pandemic and then the ensuing depression.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

It is more serious business now - more mature. Getting into the business now requires a proper education. Back in my day this did was non-existent for the games industry.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

Meeting investors. We have identified a rather unique way of doing massive scaling for our mobile game and are looking for investment to start it big time.