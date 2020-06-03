AppLovin's Cyril Caël to discuss how monetisation can make games more fun

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 2020 will take place from June 8th to 12th, 2020. To give you a taste of what to expect, we'll regularly be publishing interviews with the speakers at the show.

In this speaker spotlight, we caught up with AppLovin senior manager of business development Cyril Caël. Based in Berlin, he Caël the mobile marketing firm in 2017 and is responsible for growing the hypercasual and casual publisher business across Western European markets. Prior to joining AppLovin, he was a user acquisition manager at Gameloft where he designed, managed, and analysed mobile marketing advertising campaigns.

Cyril Caël will be speaking on the: "Monetiser Panel: How Can Monetisation Make Your Game More Fun?"

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us a bit about your company?

Cyril Caël: AppLovin is a mobile games company that fuels many of the world's most popular mobile games through its game studios and marketing technology.

Since 2012, the company’s platform has been instrumental in driving the explosive growth of mobile games around the globe, resulting in a richer mobile game ecosystem and better games for people everywhere. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.

What does your role entail?

I lead the team that helps gaming studios scale their business considerably through acquisition and monetisation with AppLovin tools in many of the most productive and successful European markets in gaming, including France and Turkey.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

I have always enjoyed video games but I never pictured myself working in this field before. The appeal became obvious after seeing how highly innovative, fast-paced, data-driven and sophisticated this industry was becoming - especially in the mobile genre.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

There are a number of interesting roles in this industry, for the more creative minds as well as the more technical, data or business-driven focused profiles. My advice is: go for it -- this industry has a bright future.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

Marketing technologies and tools built-in favour of automation like in-app bidding have not only become widespread solutions that bring a financial competitive edge but have also allowed studios to focus on what they do best: build and grow great games. It repositions creativity at the core of their business.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

We are lucky to operate in a very lively industry where change happens every day. Two things I will keep an eye out for are the acceleration of the market consolidation for IAP-based companies, and more tools for automation of the marketing and product tasks, including in-app bidding which will become the new norm.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

On the user’s end, mobile games consumption is more than ever a part of everyday life. This has been fuelled by new genres and unique metas that have emerged over the recent years. It is now a much more crowded and highly competitive space with sophisticated companies.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

I'm looking forward most to the Tuesday and Friday sessions, as they should have some great content with the Monetiser and Incredible Indies sessions.