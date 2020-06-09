Profile

AppsFlyer head of gaming Brian Murphy on getting into the games industry

AppsFlyer head of gaming Brian Murphy is a sales/marketing leader for Ad/Mar Tech platforms that service the games industry.

As part of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2, he was part of a panel discussing what success looks like in UA, which you'll be able to watch again some time in the near future.

Ahead of the show, we asked Murphy a series of quick-fire questions to find out more about his thoughts on how the industry is changing and what advice he'd give to people looking to get in.

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us a bit about AppsFlyer.

Brian Murphy: AppsFlyer is a best of breed MMP for games worldwide.

What does your role entail?

I am focused on leading North America gaming revenue.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

It's a growth market and a new medium to connect with users. Plus I had an Atari 2600 when I was young!

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

Be open, ask questions, meet the right people.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

There's been a huge amount of consolidation and transforming to multi-platform.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

More consolidation and bigger subscription models.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

Dramatically.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

Learning more from veterans about what happens next - history is our best guide.


