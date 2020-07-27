Carry1st’s chief of staff & partnerships lead Sean Gotkin on the African games market

Sean Gotkin is the chief of staff & partnerships lead at Carry1st. Over the last decade, he has emerged as an entrepreneur, with experience in investing and consulting. Gotkin has also done over 400 events across the private and public sector.

Gotkin joins the speaker lineup for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 where he will feature on a fireside chat where the topic focus will be about the African games market.

We caught up with Gotkin before the event this September to see what’s changed in the games industry since he joined, and what trends he expects to see over the next 12 months in the industry.

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us a bit about Carry1st.

Sean Gotkin: Carry1st are the largest mobile game publisher in Africa - after recently closing a $2.5m seed round, the aim is to source quality content for both regional and global deals.

What does your role entail?

I look to drive a range of business development initiatives: sourcing publishing deals, driving distribution partnerships and supporting investor relations/fundraising.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

As someone who enjoys games (I mean, who doesn't?), I never thought about joining it - rather just enjoying it. However, when the opportunity arose after coming from a business background, I am really glad I did so!

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

There are a lot of resources online; take the time to learn more. Also, reach out to others, there are MANY friendly people involved in industry who will be willing to chat.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

The emergence of hybrid-casual has been interesting.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

It is a growing sector, I believe that this trend will continue. I believe certain genres will increase in popularity - guess we will have to see if this is the case.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

I think in 2020, one of the biggest changes is how conferences have been online (and how successful it has been).

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

The community - A LOT of friendly and welcoming people and I look forward to chatting with more of them.